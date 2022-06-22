See Adut Akech shine in this 1950s themed Editorial for Vogue Australia

South-Sudanese supermodel Adut Akech has been making waves in the fashion scene worldwide from gracing major magazine covers, to international runways and high fashion visual campaigns. This Australian stunner has made quite the name and presence for herself.

What caught our attention recently were the stunning photos from a new editorial story from Australian Vogue‘s recently released issue and boy oh boy! she ATE and left no crumbs as she owned every moment, look and story from the editorial.

With creative direction from Catherine Martin, Adut stepped back in time, taking us for a night out at Beale Street’s iconic Club Handy.

According to Vogue Australia,

The year is 1955. Memphis’ Beale Street—America’s home of blues—is alive with the energy of self-expression and a spirit of rebellion. The street is a hub of Black culture, an intersection of music, fashion, and creativity. A young, charismatic musician, drawn to the street’s vibrancy and flamboyance, spends his days perusing the street’s stores, sitting in its bars, dancing in its clubs. This musician came to be known as the King of Rock and Roll, and the influence of Memphis’ famous thoroughfare remaine1d inherent to Elvis’ music, style, and stage persona.

Here’s what the creative director for the editorial had to say about Adut and the shoot:

Adut has an incomparable ability to create moments that transcend the clothes she is wearing. The moment Adut wore that dress she was mesmerising, creating this beautiful vignette that really makes you feel like you are watching a star perform in a club. The world is her oyster and we are just fortunate to bear witness to it. I drew inspiration from club singers of the 1950s, including Big Mama Thornton, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone and created moments to emulate the poise and stage presence that these individuals had.

Credits

Guest edited: @bazluhrmann

Photography: @charliedenno

Fashion Editor: @kaila.matthews

Styling: @catherinemartindesigns

Makeup: @victoriabaron

Hair: @alanwhitehair

Manicure: @cindyvellisnailstylist

Set Design: @anothersophie | @marnikorn | @mrbenjaminfountain

Blooms: @mrbenjaminfountain

