Veuve Clicquot hosted Lifestyle Influencers, Content Creators & Public Figures to an Exclusive Style Brunch

Renowned for its glamorous and stylish soirée, Veuve Clicquot hosted Lagos finest influencers, content creators and public figures to an intimate and exclusive style brunch on Tuesday, December 21st

The Style Brunch which took place at Slice Lagos, VI, featured NYC based Lifestyle influencer, Chinyere Adogu aka TheRealChi who was star of the day and also the host of the brunch event.

Many Lagos fashionistas such as Osas Ighodaro, Kim Oprah, Denola Grey, OnyiiBekeh, Adebayo Oke-Lawal and more, were seen on the spot in stylish and alluring looks. All the guests made sure to look their best, keeping up with the dress-code themed “Luxe”.

Some more friends of Veuve Clicquot x Chi who were seen at the style brunch included IJGBs such as Nneoma Okorie(Nneunfiltered), Nnena Blessing(Nnenab), Chizi Duru, Fehinti Akinniranye(Fayyebae), Oyin Edogi(Sweetlikeoyin), Alma Rex-Ezonfade(Almachronicle), amongst others.

Guests enjoyed an exciting luxury experience with Veuve Clicquot and delicious canapés inside the very artistic interiors of Slice Lagos, an upcoming contemporary restaurant in Lagos.

The indulgent afternoon featured a garden-themed photo booth, signature cocktails and a carefully curated ethni-curious menu to match. It was an ideal Veuve Clicquot moment that provided an opportunity for personalities from across the Nigerian fashion and lifestyle scene in Nigeria and the diaspora to connect, network, celebrate the festive season and enjoy the pleasure of Veuve Clicquot champagne on the palate.

See highlights from the Style Brunch below:

