Join the 1K4Sickle Campaign to Help DonateNG Raise 2 Million Naira For Sickle Cell Warriors

Basirat Adigun is a beneficiary of the advocacy and medical support of one of our NGOs, Sickle-cell Advocacy and Management Initiative (Sami) – an organisation that is at the forefront of cushioning the effects of sickle cell anaemia and has interacted directly with over 5000 beneficiaries. 

Basirat had two girls who live with sickle cell but her life became less filled with worry since she came in contact with SAMI. With regular interactions, proper genetic counselling, medical consultation, the comfort of a non-judgmental safe space, and psychosocial support, she has become an advocate who has spoken about sickle cell several times and encouraged other parents.

Her two girls, who are 11 and 9 years of age, are highflyers in their academics, sports, arts, and technology. They are empowered with the right information and education about their health and are courageously ready to take on the world. They have both represented SAMI in global events and have won laurels.

Donate-ng, in conjunction with NGOs, is looking to have more Basirats who are able to live stable lives, irrespective of being sickle cell warriors, or carers of a warrior.

This commitment is what has borne the 1k4sickle initiative to encourage people to donate N1,000 or $4 to charities and NGOs raising awareness for sickle cell anaemia in Nigeria, as well as support individuals living with it. 

To select a campaign of interest to donate to, kindly log on to www.donate-ng.com/1k4sickle

