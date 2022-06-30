Connect with us

Fireboy joins Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium for a Beautiful Performance of "Peru"

Alexx Ekubo, Tacha, Zubby Michael star in Victor Okpala's "Tiger's Tail" | Watch Trailer

Michael Sonariwo & Olumurewa talk Trauma on Menisms

Tania Omotayo Chronicles her Journey in the Latest Episode of #WithChude

Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here's How it Went

Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Here are Meal Ideas for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner | Thanks, Sisi Yemmie!

Dr Sid, Lilian Afegbai & Seyi Awolowo take on the Ndani TGIF Crew | WATCH

Your First Look at the Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Show

Watch WhiteMoney's energetic performance of his single "Nà We-We"

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was a beautiful night for Nigerian music star Fireboy as he performed alongside Ed Sheeran at the Wembley Stadium in London.

The duo performed the remix to Fireboy’s “Peru” which features the English singer-songwriter.

After the performance, Fireboy announced that this August, the world will get to experience his next album, Playboy.

The Nigerian singer got teary after the performance as it was an emotional one for him: the first time he’s performing at the venue which insiders say had 84,000 attendees.

Watch the videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

