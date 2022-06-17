Connect with us

Michael & Murewa highlight reasons why people ghost or get ghosted on the "Menisms" podcast

Catch “Love Like This” stars Okey Jude & Gbemi Akinlade on the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Aww…So Sweet! Listen to Nikki Laoye & Snatcha's Love Song "I Do"

Watch the First Teaser for Season Two of TNC Africa's Series "Little Black Book" 

Davido is Bringing Africa to America with his Tour | Watch him on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

#BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion: Tega addresses her marital status and her relationship with Boma in Episode 11

Asake premieres new single + video for “Peace Be Unto You”

Stephanie & Tolly T talk Dating as a Black Woman on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

Watch Rema's Live Performance of "Calm Down" on Glitch Africa

Saskay sets the record straight with Jaypaul & Cross in Episode 10 of the #BBNaijaShineYaEye Reunion Show

If you’ve been ghosted before, you’ll agree that it can be so awkward because you start to ask yourself different questions. Like you start to question everything like… Was it the way I said it? Did I rush things? Maybe it was the colour of the shirt or dress I wore. Maybe it’s what I ordered at the restaurant. I shouldn’t have said it that way… And more and more questions. It’s worse when you were ghosted by someone you cared about. It can even make you feel inadequate so much that you start to regret ever making that move in the first place.

The hosts of the “Menisms” podcast, Michael and Murewa touch on all this in this very episode as well as some reasons why people ghost or get ghosted.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

