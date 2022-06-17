Michael & Murewa highlight reasons why people ghost or get ghosted on the “Menisms” podcast

If you’ve been ghosted before, you’ll agree that it can be so awkward because you start to ask yourself different questions. Like you start to question everything like… Was it the way I said it? Did I rush things? Maybe it was the colour of the shirt or dress I wore. Maybe it’s what I ordered at the restaurant. I shouldn’t have said it that way… And more and more questions. It’s worse when you were ghosted by someone you cared about. It can even make you feel inadequate so much that you start to regret ever making that move in the first place.

The hosts of the “Menisms” podcast, Michael and Murewa touch on all this in this very episode as well as some reasons why people ghost or get ghosted.