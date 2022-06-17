Aww…So Sweet! Listen to Nikki Laoye & Snatcha’s Love Song “I Do”

A sweet new song from newly wedded couples, Nikki Laoye and Snatcha.

The Nigerian music stars present us with “I Do“. Trust us, the song will make you beam from ear to ear, and was produced by Egarboi.

Talking about the new single, they wrote on their YouTube channel, “Our Love Story is definitely a God-given second chance of a lifetime, we call it a #RemixOfALifetime and this song is a perfect expression of our love and commitment to each other.”

Listen to the track below: