Watch the First Teaser for Season Two of TNC Africa's Series "Little Black Book" 

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Starring Ikechukwu Onunaku, Teniola Aladese, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Jeffrey Kan and new cast members Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nengi Adoki, and Bimbo Akintola, TNC Africa series “Little Black Book” is returning for a second season.

Premiering anytime soon on TNC Africa’s YouTube channel, the star-studded series is directed by Belinda Yanga-Agedah and produced by Adaugo Uzoma.

The first season followed the story of Tade, a brilliant business developer trying to get her life back on track after a series of failed attempts; Leo, a millionaire hotel entrepreneur breaking boundaries to keep his business afloat; and a Little Black Book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.

In case you missed it, you can catch up here.

Viewers had been left in a state of suspense at the last season’s finale with Leo and Tade insisting on keeping things strictly business between themselves, and Cris (Floyd Igbo) and Dami (Anee Icha), broken up. According to Olawale Adetula, CEO of TNC Africa, this season will reveal the fate and future of those relationships. It is also poised to satisfy the curiosity of the eponymous Mr Leo’s little black book.

See below the first teaser:

