Food vlogger, Bukie Akinmade of “The Kitchen Muse” is back yet again with another mouth-watering recipe on her YouTube channel. The content creator shared an updated tutorial on ojojo (water-yam fritters) using a food processor.

Ingredients

1kg Wateryam

1/2 Med Chopped Onions

2 small Chopped Habanero

1 Tbsp Crayfish Powder

Pink of Salt

Oil (Enough for frying)

Watch the vlog below: