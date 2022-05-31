Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Kiki Omeili is Celebrating her Birthday + Launch of her Travel Vlog Today!

BN TV Relationships

Sonariwo & Olumurewa Keep it Real as they Talk About Abusive Relationships on "Menisms"

BN TV Music Scoop

Simi On What it's Like Working with P.Prime, Pheelz, Ozedikus for her Album "To Be Honest" | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships Weddings

Get the Scoop on Stan and Blessing Nze’s Traditional & White Wedding in this Vlog

BN TV Music

Boy Spyce Beautifully Performs "Nobody" Alongside Glitch Africa's Choir

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

REDTV Premieres Trailer for New Film "Mighty" starring Ada Ameh, Chioma Okoli & Blessing Nze

BN TV Living

This Dimma Umeh Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall Head Over Heels With Cappadocia

BN TV

Watch Episode 7 of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year"

BN TV

Learn How to Prepare “Obe Imoyo” from The Kitchen Muse

BN TV Movies & TV

Kaffy Opens Up on Healing from Childhood Trauma & Finding Peace After Divorce on #WithChude

BN TV

Kiki Omeili is Celebrating her Birthday + Launch of her Travel Vlog Today!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Actress and Blogger, Kiki Omeili announced the launch of her much-anticipated travel blog Wanderlust of Kiki on Instagram.

Kiki, in an Instagram reel, gives extra spice to her birthday celebration as she flashes a compilation of videos shot in Miami. There’s also an active page on Instagram with photos of the actress. She wow her fans with gorgeous shots of herself alongside the Instagram reel.

This is clearly an exciting step for Kiki, and we can’t wait to join her on her adventures vicariously through our screens.

Watch Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kiki Omeili (@kikiomeili)

 

Photo Credit: Flower Girl Studios

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: These Tips Will Help You Overcome Fear

#ChildrensDay: For Your Children, Get Your PVC!

Help the Children Living in Makoko Get Free & Quality Education Through DonateNG

Through Albantsho, Julie Ako is Unfolding the Many Layers of African Stories

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG
css.php