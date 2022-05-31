Kiki Omeili is Celebrating her Birthday + Launch of her Travel Vlog Today!

Nigerian Actress and Blogger, Kiki Omeili announced the launch of her much-anticipated travel blog Wanderlust of Kiki on Instagram.

Kiki, in an Instagram reel, gives extra spice to her birthday celebration as she flashes a compilation of videos shot in Miami. There’s also an active page on Instagram with photos of the actress. She wow her fans with gorgeous shots of herself alongside the Instagram reel.

This is clearly an exciting step for Kiki, and we can’t wait to join her on her adventures vicariously through our screens.

Watch Video Here:

Photo Credit: Flower Girl Studios