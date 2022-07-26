Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

This BBC Africa Eye documentary brings us face to face with bandit warlords in Zamfara

BN TV

Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye" is Centered on Loan Sharks

BN TV Living

This Cassava Porridge Recipe from Sweet Ajeley Will Leave You Wanting More!

Beauty BN TV

Normani Just Shared Her Skincare & '90s-Inspired Makeup Routine | Watch

BN TV Living

You'll Want To Visit Durban After Watching This Tayo Aina Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 8 - Fighting For Honor - of "Papa Benji" Season 3

BN TV Living

Watch Bukie, Tito & Tolani Whip Up a Delicious Recipe in Episode 3 of "Bukie's Kitchen Takeover"

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

You'll Love This Beautiful Video From Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Intro

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

She Did It! See the Emotional Moment Tobi Amusan Received Nigeria's First Ever World Championship Gold

BN TV Living

Here's how "The Kitchen Muse" seasons chicken for a burst of flavour

BN TV

This BBC Africa Eye documentary brings us face to face with bandit warlords in Zamfara

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In northwestern Nigeria, ultra-violent bandit gangs raid villages, attack drivers, abduct schoolchildren and kill anyone who resists. But who are these men, and what do they want?

The BBC Africa Eye team investigated one of Nigeria’s security crises-banditry-in Zamfara state in this new documentary. Why Zamfara? As far as banditry, abduction for ransom, and cattle rustling go, this state has been the worst impacted. However, there are many unreported or neglected factors that contribute to the current situation.

BBC Africa Eye spoke to both the Fulani-dominated bandits and the Hausa-dominated vigilantes, known as’ Yan Sa-kai, ‘, about the underlying reasons for the conflict. A Nigerian journalist and law student, Yusuf Anka, visited the bandit leaders in remote camps of the state. He made no exception for the men who abducted almost 300 secondary school girls in February 2021.

This documentary from BBC Africa Eye takes us into the heart of Nigeria’s worst security crisis — and brings us face to face with some of the most feared bandit leaders in Zamfara state.

Watch the documentary below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Comet Nwosu: Utilising Silence and Patience in Relationships

BN Hot Topic: When Do We Move From Doing Business to Cheating People?

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Political Structures

Why Twitter Conversations On Cooking are Beyond Pots and Pans

Olusola Kaka: More Men Should be Involved in Family Planning
css.php