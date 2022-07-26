Episode 2 of Funmi Iyanda’s New Talk Show “Public Eye” is Centered on Loan Sharks

Connect with us

Funmi Iyanda talks with finance expert Adeola Ogunbodede, Executive Vice Chairman FCCPC Babatunde Irukera, Associate Professor of Sociology at Lagos State University Adedeji Oyenuga, and Omotosho Omolola, a real estate practitioner and victim of loan sharks, about the effects of online quick loan apps in Nigeria and how what was meant to help people with their financial problems has turned into a threat to many Nigerians’ way of life.

Watch episode two of the “Public Eye” below:

