Funmi Iyanda talks corporal punishment in episode four of “Public Eye”

To correct a child’s unacceptable behaviour and/or inappropriate language, an adult may intentionally cause pain to the child. This discipline technique is known as corporal punishment. When a kid is subjected to corporal punishment, an adult typically strikes different portions of the child’s body with their hands, canes, paddles, yardsticks, belts, or other items that are meant to inflict pain and terror. Such punishment typically tries to stop the offence, stop it from happening again, and create an example for others.

In this episode of the “Public Eye” season two, Funmi Iyanda talks about corporal punishment.

Watch: