Funmi Iyanda talks corporal punishment in episode four of "Public Eye"

Check Out Adanna Madueke's DIY Microlinks for Natural Hair

Akah and Claire Nnani make Jollof & Lamb Chops with Soliat Bada in this Episode of "Off The Menu"

You’ll Love Gyakie's Live Performance of "My Baby" on Glitch Africa

Here's What You Can Do To Stop Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

Stan Nze, Anthony Manjaro & Chinelo Enemchukwu to star in Olatunbosun Amao's "Troublous Weekend"

Funmi Iyanda sits with Agriculture Experts to Discuss Food Scarcity & the Rising Prices on "Public Eye"

Burna Boy is the Latest Guest on the “Chicken Soup Date” | Know More About His Love Life & Career

Cuteness Overload! Tomike Adeoye takes us Behind the Scenes of Her Family Shoot

This BBC Africa Eye documentary brings us face to face with bandit warlords in Zamfara

To correct a child’s unacceptable behaviour and/or inappropriate language, an adult may intentionally cause pain to the child. This discipline technique is known as corporal punishment. When a kid is subjected to corporal punishment, an adult typically strikes different portions of the child’s body with their hands, canes, paddles, yardsticks, belts, or other items that are meant to inflict pain and terror. Such punishment typically tries to stop the offence, stop it from happening again, and create an example for others.

In this episode of the “Public Eye” season two, Funmi Iyanda talks about corporal punishment.

Watch:

