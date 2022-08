Chris Brown has premiered the official music video for his buzzing track, “Call Me Every Day” featuring Wizkid.

“Call Me Every Day” is on Chris’s latest album, “Breezy,” which came out in June and features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, H.E.R., and Jack Harlow. A 33-track deluxe edition was released in July.

Watch the video directed by child. below: