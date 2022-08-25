New EP: BNXN – Bad Since ’97

BNXN (fka Buju) has maintained an outstanding output since his debut, featuring on tracks with legends like Wizkid and Timaya, energetic tracks with Zinoleesky (“Kilometer“) and Pheelz (“Finesse“), and bringing the same magic to his own singles (“For Days” and “Kenkele“).

With his new EP “Bad Since ’97,” the prolific singer and songwriter is going to make his biggest statement yet. As with everything else by BNXN, it should be interesting to listen to.

The project has 7 tracks and features Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Olamide.

Listen to the new EP below:

Stream it here.