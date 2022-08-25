Connect with us

Music Scoop

New EP: BNXN - Bad Since ’97

Music

New Video: Skiibii – Bobo

Music Scoop

New Music: DJ Tunez feat. Wizkid, Alpha P & Tay Iwar - Majo

Music

New Music: Tekno - After Party

Music Scoop

Chiké's Album "The Brother’s Keeper" is Finally Here | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Chris Brown & Wizkid Debut Music Video for "Call Me Every Day"

BN TV Music

New Video: Bayanni - Body

Music Scoop

Mavin Records Unveils New Signee Bayanni | Listen to His Debut EP

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Judith Audu-Foght, Femi Branch & Ibukun Abidoye Discuss Show Business in Nigeria in New Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Music

BNXN debuts New Single "In My Mind" on ColorsxStudios

Music

New EP: BNXN – Bad Since ’97

Published

6 hours ago

 on

 

BNXN (fka Buju) has maintained an outstanding output since his debut, featuring on tracks with legends like Wizkid and Timaya, energetic tracks with Zinoleesky (“Kilometer“) and Pheelz (“Finesse“), and bringing the same magic to his own singles (“For Days” and “Kenkele“).

With his new EP “Bad Since ’97,” the prolific singer and songwriter is going to make his biggest statement yet. As with everything else by BNXN, it should be interesting to listen to.

The project has 7 tracks and features Wizkid, Wande Coal, and Olamide.

Listen to the new EP below:

Stream it here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Dennis Isong: Before you Buy that Property in Lagos, Here’s What you Should Do 

#BNShareYourHustle: Tullipio Has The Perfect Bridal & Resort Wear Collections For The Ladies

Akilapa Precious: Using Content To Improve Sales On Online Stores

Mfonobong Inyang: It is the Turn of the Lazy Nigerian Youth!

Chisom Mefor: ASUU Strike – Are We Taking Ten Steps Backward?
css.php