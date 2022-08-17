BN TV
This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali
At this point, we are all probably in awe of travel vlogger Frances Theodore and her adventurous lifestyle as she consistently feeds us with exciting travel content. In her latest vlog, she takes over Kigali, Rwanda, with her crew, The Geng, capturing breathtaking moments with stunning scenery, people, cuisines and Rwanda’s rich culture.
Want to see for yourself and get lost in the adventure?
Watch the full video below: