Connect with us

BN TV Living

This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7 Weekly Recap Show: Ships, Competitions & Predictions for Sunday’s Evictions

BN TV Music

Watch ILLBLiSS & Idahams deliver a spectacular performance of "Abena" on Glitch Sessions

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Weddings

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu reveal the secrets to their successful marriage | Watch "The Other Corner with The Nzes"

BN TV Music

New Video: 1da Banton feat. Zlatan - No Sleeping

Beauty BN TV Living

Cheyenne Muvunyi's Guide on Caring for Bleached Natural Hair

BN TV Music

New Video: Fireboy DML feat. Asake - Bandana

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Mercy Chinwo Has Got Vibes For Days & We Love to See It!

BN TV Living

Soliat Bada & Osas Ighodaro show us how to make One Pot Coriander Chicken and Rice

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Geshin Salvador’s "Ticket To Life" will be in Cinemas from September | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

This Theodore Frances Travel Vlog Will Make You Fall in Love With Kigali

Published

6 hours ago

 on

At this point, we are all probably in awe of travel vlogger Frances Theodore and her adventurous lifestyle as she consistently feeds us with exciting travel content. In her latest vlog, she takes over Kigali, Rwanda, with her crew, The Geng, capturing breathtaking moments with stunning scenery, people, cuisines and Rwanda’s rich culture.

Want to see for yourself and get lost in the adventure?

Watch the full video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Adedamola Adedayo: “Playboy” Gets Fireboy DML Standing Tall

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Chioma Momah: Lessons I Learned from 20 Years of Marriage

Farida Yahya: Using Customer Insights to Improve Your Branding

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories
css.php