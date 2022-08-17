Cheyenne Muvunyi’s Guide on Caring for Bleached Natural Hair

Connect with us

So you’ve decided to live your life like it’s golden by dyeing your natural hair blonde. All we can say is prepare to put in the work. With bleached hair comes greater responsibility. The process of lightening Afro-textured hair can be intense. Thankfully, there are ways to keep your strands healthy, shiny, and bombshell-worthy — Kenyan-Rwandan beauty vlogger Cheyenne Muvunyi has a new video out where she shares her blonde natural hair routine.

Watch the vlog below:

