Taymesan says his major prayer is for soft work & big payout | Watch “Inkblot Meet & Greet Podcast”

Taymesan Emmanuel, one of the key stars in Play Network Studios’ “Glamour Girls,” has one wish in life: to do a lot of soft work and be paid well for it, and we love it!

From his days in Warri dreaming of fame to going to Lagos and becoming a runway model, the star has had quite the journey. He also gave a piece of advice on how to become the number one podcast in Nigeria, since his “Tea With Tay” has been there many times before.

Watch the video below: