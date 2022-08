Kingdom Kroseide captured many hearts on his first audition for Nigerian Idol last year. All of the auditions went well for him, and he made it into the top 11 for the live shows.

We caught up with the “Nigerian Idol” season 6 winner recently and he spoke to us about his latest single “Shey You God Dey”, his upcoming single “Holy Water” and EP, and what to expect from him.

Watch the video below: