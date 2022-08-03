New EP: Ayeesha – AYEESHA

Emerging Nigerian vocalist Ayeesha has unveiled her self-titled debut EP “AYEESHA“. The EP features the two lead singles from her project “My Life” and the previously released “Korea“.

“AYEESHA” features upbeat songs that borrow from the buzzing Amapiano sounds with sensational lyrics. The EP is a unique blend of several vibes, genres, and styles of music put together that compliments Ayeesha’s sound.

The video for “My Life” features very real and strong emotions on display, all of which complement the uplifting theme of the song and AYEESHA’s expressive vocals.

Watch “My Life” video below:

Stream “AYEESHA” on Spotify