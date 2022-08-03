Connect with us

New EP: Ayeesha - AYEESHA

What happens when the past & the present collide? Watch the trailer for Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen"

Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello... Meet the Cast of "Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman"

Learn How to Cook Jamaican Oxtail and Peas with Ladipoe | Watch "Off The Menu"

Blessing CEO & the Hosts of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast" Give Their Take on Body Enhancement

Watch the First Teaser for "Inside Life" starring Broda Shaggi, Nedu & Wole Ojo

Funmi Iyanda & her guests discuss Education Pilgrimage in this episode of "Public Eye"

Vivian Okezie's New Vlog Shows What a Getaway in Calabar Looks Like

Tobi Bakre & Falz star as brothers in GREOH Studios’ “Brotherhood” | Watch Trailer

Want your hair to look like art? Check out Glory Okings' 4C braided updo tutorial

Emerging Nigerian vocalist Ayeesha has unveiled her self-titled debut EP “AYEESHA“.  The EP features the two lead singles from her project “My Life” and the previously released “Korea“.

“AYEESHA” features upbeat songs that borrow from the buzzing Amapiano sounds with sensational lyrics. The EP is a unique blend of several vibes, genres, and styles of music put together that compliments Ayeesha’s sound.

The video for “My Life” features very real and strong emotions on display, all of which complement the uplifting theme of the song and AYEESHA’s expressive vocals.

Watch “My Life” video below:

Stream “AYEESHA” on Spotify

