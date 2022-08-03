Connect with us

What happens when the past & the present collide? Watch the trailer for Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen"

New EP: Ayeesha - AYEESHA

Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello... Meet the Cast of "Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman"

Learn How to Cook Jamaican Oxtail and Peas with Ladipoe | Watch "Off The Menu"

Blessing CEO & the Hosts of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast" Give Their Take on Body Enhancement

Watch the First Teaser for "Inside Life" starring Broda Shaggi, Nedu & Wole Ojo

Funmi Iyanda & her guests discuss Education Pilgrimage in this episode of "Public Eye"

Vivian Okezie's New Vlog Shows What a Getaway in Calabar Looks Like

Tobi Bakre & Falz star as brothers in GREOH Studios’ “Brotherhood” | Watch Trailer

Want your hair to look like art? Check out Glory Okings' 4C braided updo tutorial

Published

6 mins ago

 on

Netflix recently premiered its first Kenyan series “Country Queen” which stars Melissa Kiplagat, Melvin Alusa, Nini Wacera, Blessing Lung’Aho, and Sheila Munyiva.

A family drama series is set in modern Kenya. In this David vs. Goliath drama, a mining firm threatens to demolish Akisa Mutunga’s remote home, pitting her against a dangerous businesswoman whose husband she is entangled with. Akisa is caught in the middle of a love triangle as she battles to find her place in life after meeting her true love and losing her kid.

The main characters in “Country Queen” have complicated personal lives and relationships that are set against the backdrop of issues like land grabbing and exploitation. The fight for land turns into a fight for truth and redemption. The characters have to live with the results of their own decisions. The fictitious narrative has many parts of the fact that allude to a variety of themes such as family conflicts, land ownership, and exploitation that impact millions of people in Africa and throughout the globe.

The story was produced by Good Karma Fiction in collaboration with 10 emerging Kenyan writers. The showrunners of COUNTRY QUEEN are the managing directors of Good Karma Fiction.

Click here to watch “Country Queen” on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below:

BN TV

