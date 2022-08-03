New Music + Video: Fabid – Affection

Singer and songwriter Fabid releases a new single “Affection“. The new single is the singer’s first track this year.

The harmony of melodies is a clear indication that the artist put in the work to the delivery of the track. In the song, Fabid is reemphasizing that there’s no need to rush things, especially matters of love.

Overall Fabid takes time and exudes a melodious feeling that leaves you wanting to move your body and embrace the music.

Watch the video below: