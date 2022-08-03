Connect with us

Music

New Music + Video: Fabid - Affection

BN TV Music

Kingdom talks Winning "Nigerian Idol" Season 6, New Projects & His Creative Process | Watch

BN TV Music

New EP: Ayeesha - AYEESHA

Music Scoop

Congolese visual artist Thonton Kabeya walks art enthusiasts through a musical journey

Music

New Video: Simi - Logba Logba

Music

New Video: Naira Marley feat. MHD - Excuse Moi

Music Scoop

King Promise talks #5StarAlbum, his Favourite Track & Starting Out as a Rapper in this Twitter Chat with BellaNaija

Music

New Music: Lyta - Bee

Music

New Music: Phyno feat. Tekno - Full Current

BN TV Music

Watch Adekunle Gold's Performance of "One Woman" on Deezer Session

Music

New Music + Video: Fabid – Affection

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Singer and songwriter Fabid releases a new single “Affection“. The new single is the singer’s first track this year.

The harmony of melodies is a clear indication that the artist put in the work to the delivery of the track. In the song, Fabid is reemphasizing that there’s no need to rush things, especially matters of love.

Overall Fabid takes time and exudes a melodious feeling that leaves you wanting to move your body and embrace the music.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Things You Must Teach Your Children

Akilapa Precious: How Good HR Management Helps Your Business
css.php