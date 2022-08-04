It’s Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

The first episode of TNC Africa’s web series “Little Black Book” season 2, has finally premiered.

This episode begins with a scene that will undoubtedly surprise you in unexpected ways. Tade has some unexpected guests, some of whom she has already met, and Leo drops a massive bomb on all of us. We also get to meet the new characters and faces.

Season two features Ikechukwu Onunaku, Teniola Aladese, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Jeffrey Kan, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nengi Adoki, and Bimbo Akintola.

Watch the new episode below: