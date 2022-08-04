Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

iLLBLISS is the Latest Guest on "Inkblot Meet And Greet" (Season 3)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 11 - Dead Sea - of "Papa Benji" (Season 3) on BN TV

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shares Healthy Meal Ideas for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner in New Vlog

BN TV Music

Kingdom talks Winning "Nigerian Idol" Season 6, New Projects & His Creative Process | Watch

BN TV Music

New EP: Ayeesha - AYEESHA

BN TV Movies & TV

What happens when the past & the present collide? Watch the trailer for Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello... Meet the Cast of "Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman"

BN TV Living

Learn How to Cook Jamaican Oxtail and Peas with Ladipoe | Watch "Off The Menu"

BN TV

Blessing CEO & the Hosts of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast" Give Their Take on Body Enhancement

BN TV

It’s Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

Published

13 mins ago

 on

The first episode of TNC Africa’s web series “Little Black Book” season 2, has finally premiered.

This episode begins with a scene that will undoubtedly surprise you in unexpected ways. Tade has some unexpected guests, some of whom she has already met, and Leo drops a massive bomb on all of us. We also get to meet the new characters and faces.

Season two features Ikechukwu Onunaku, Teniola Aladese, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Jeffrey Kan, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Nengi Adoki, and Bimbo Akintola.

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Fela Anikulapo-Kuti – The Prophet Who Saw Tomorrow

Comet Nsowu: Opportunities Define your Thoughts and Quests in Life

BN Book Review: Sankofa by Chibundu Onuzo | Review by The BookLady NG

Rita Chidinma: What’s Your Breastfeeding Story?

Toyin Awesu-Uhuegbu On Her Career Journey & Going Global
css.php