iLLBLISS is the Latest Guest on “Inkblot Meet And Greet” (Season 3)

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

It’s a new week and it’s time for another episode for “Inkblot Meet And Greet”.

iLLBLISS is the celebrity guest this week.

iLLBLISS has been around for a long time. He has worked in banks, asked for A&R advice on the streets of Alaba, and now his own feature in a Netflix original.

In this episode, he tells the hosts, Naz, Zulu, and Damola, about his journey from rapping for N1500 at the University of Nsukka to portraying Odogwu Maley, one of the most popular characters in the “King of Boys” series.

Watch his interview below:

