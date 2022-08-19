Maimuna Maibe: Why You Should Support the Law that Reduces Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

Nigeria is one of the least safe places in the world for women. This is why the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP), passed in 2015 is an extremely important legal tool that can help prevent gender-based violence and make the country a safer place.

The VAPP law is designed to tackle “all forms of violence against persons in private and public life” and provide “maximum protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders.” Since 2015 the law has been adopted in varying forms by 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states, however, it urgently now needs to be adopted and implemented in all our states to combat the rising trend in violence against women.

Roadmap to 36

Two weeks ago, Global Citizen, the international advocacy organisation, released an impactful short film highlighting the call to action to combat gender-based violence across Nigeria, and urging these remaining states to immediately implement the act.

The film highlights the harrowing stories of gender-based violence survivors, set against the backdrop of Ekiti state, one of the first to domesticate the VAPP Act of 2015; Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory, where the Act was first passed federally; and Kano state, where the VAPP Act has not been adopted yet.

Survivors retell their personal stories of extreme hardships, including the difficulties in reporting a sexual offence and seeking justice as victims, prior to the domestication of the VAPP Act.

The film aims to stop the culture of silence that surrounds the reporting of sexual crimes and violence, while outlining measures through which sexual crime reporting can be effectively conducted by victims. It also tracks the implementation and impact of the VAPP Act upon domestication and encourages states, yet to domesticate the VAPP Act, by amplifying the benefits of the Act’s increased safety and security of women and girls across the country.