“Toke Moments”: Toke Makinwa on the difference between having brain & sense

New Music + Video: Mr Eazi - Personal Baby

It's Finally Here! Watch Episode 1 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

iLLBLISS is the Latest Guest on "Inkblot Meet And Greet" (Season 3)

Watch Episode 11 - Dead Sea - of "Papa Benji" (Season 3) on BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Shares Healthy Meal Ideas for Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner in New Vlog

Kingdom talks Winning "Nigerian Idol" Season 6, New Projects & His Creative Process | Watch

New EP: Ayeesha - AYEESHA

What happens when the past & the present collide? Watch the trailer for Kenya's first Netflix series "Country Queen"

Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello... Meet the Cast of "Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman"

Published

2 hours ago

Toke Makinwa is back with yet another exciting episode of “Toke Moments”. In this episode, Toke is differentiated between having a brain and ‘having sense’. The TV personality references one of her episodes that was about ‘bringing values to the table.’

Toke also highlighted the importance of applying sense in relationships; whether it’s a friendship or a romantic relationship. The actress pointed out the importance of analyzing situations and knowing the right things to do.

Watch the video below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

