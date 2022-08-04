“Toke Moments”: Toke Makinwa on the difference between having brain & sense



Toke Makinwa is back with yet another exciting episode of “Toke Moments”. In this episode, Toke is differentiated between having a brain and ‘having sense’. The TV personality references one of her episodes that was about ‘bringing values to the table.’

Toke also highlighted the importance of applying sense in relationships; whether it’s a friendship or a romantic relationship. The actress pointed out the importance of analyzing situations and knowing the right things to do.

Watch the video below: