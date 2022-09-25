BN TV
The BBNaija Saturday Gold Party Was Too Lit… From the DJs, Dance & Energy – Everything Passed the Vibe Check
The housemates had an amazing time as they partied in amazing outfits.
Right after the end of their task, the housemates got a call from Biggie to get ready for the Saturday Night Party. Though the Housemates had mixed feelings about the task they just completed, the announcement of the arrival of their party outfits quickly put them in a jolly mood.
The Housemates quickly prepared and then eventually went into the party room. Of course, there was the usual rocking and liquor flowed freely.
Looking fly was no option as the housemates looked dashing as they partied to great tunes from the DJ.
See highlights from the Saturday Night Party below:
Okay, this gbedu don dey enter bodi. DJ @manlikedips is currently on da beat!
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
These outfits 😍. The housemates are feeling themselves tonight. Opor mehn!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Grophy x @johnniewalker_ #BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/jkJ8fnoCAU
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Rachel sure knows how to have fun at parties.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Omo! The housemates are bringing on the energy tonight. A cup of @johnniewalkerng brings all the ginger.#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/bf4NnGtskP
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Oya! Let’s go the Fuji way!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/gH38nSMg09
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
All our favourite jams playing and @johnniewalkerng in hand; it’s vibes on vibes on the dance floor tonight.#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/7UcARe1MqS
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Okay, okay. Isn't it time for Grophy to get a room? 😍Asking for all our single friends. #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaija
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Chichi killing it on the dance floor.#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/eY0mpcQY1V
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
It’s a bro affair on the dance floor right now. Spot Hermes’ cup of @johnniewalkerng #BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/RrZconcLLa
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
2 things Bella and Sheggz won’t do: one is let go of their cup of @johnniewalkerng; the second is let go of each other on the dance floor. Love nwantiti.#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/iUFxGn015D
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Who else is feeling Bryann on the dance floor tonight? We can take it, bring it on!#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/SHf94lewFk
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Energy! Energyyyyyyy. DJ @manlikedips and @johnniewalkerng dey carry the housemates go where dem no know!#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/mso2W9FGtY
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Hermes giving Chichi solid advice tonight.
"I don't want this to end. I'm scared of the outside world, people are so judgemental"
"Decide who you are before you leave the house. Whatever people say about you will simply be their perception of you" – Hermes#BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaija
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022
Watch the video below: