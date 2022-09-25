The BBNaija Saturday Gold Party Was Too Lit… From the DJs, Dance & Energy – Everything Passed the Vibe Check

The housemates had an amazing time as they partied in amazing outfits.

Right after the end of their task, the housemates got a call from Biggie to get ready for the Saturday Night Party. Though the Housemates had mixed feelings about the task they just completed, the announcement of the arrival of their party outfits quickly put them in a jolly mood.

The Housemates quickly prepared and then eventually went into the party room. Of course, there was the usual rocking and liquor flowed freely.

Looking fly was no option as the housemates looked dashing as they partied to great tunes from the DJ.

See highlights from the Saturday Night Party below:

Okay, this gbedu don dey enter bodi. DJ @manlikedips is currently on da beat! #BBnaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

These outfits 😍. The housemates are feeling themselves tonight. Opor mehn!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

Rachel sure knows how to have fun at parties. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

Okay, okay. Isn't it time for Grophy to get a room? 😍Asking for all our single friends. #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaija — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

2 things Bella and Sheggz won’t do: one is let go of their cup of @johnniewalkerng; the second is let go of each other on the dance floor. Love nwantiti.#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija #BBNaijaWalkersDistrict#BBNaijaJohnnieWalker #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/iUFxGn015D — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

Who else is feeling Bryann on the dance floor tonight? We can take it, bring it on!#BNxBBNaija7 #BBnaija pic.twitter.com/SHf94lewFk — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

Hermes giving Chichi solid advice tonight. "I don't want this to end. I'm scared of the outside world, people are so judgemental" "Decide who you are before you leave the house. Whatever people say about you will simply be their perception of you" – Hermes#BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaija — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 24, 2022

Watch the video below: