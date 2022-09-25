Connect with us

The BBNaija Saturday Gold Party Was Too Lit… From the DJs, Dance & Energy – Everything Passed the Vibe Check

Watch Episode 8 (Season 2) of TNC Africa’s “Little Black Book”

"The BBNaija house opens you up and makes you vulnerable" - Allysyn | #BNxBBNaija7

From why she auditioned for the show to how she handles rejection... Watch #BBNaija's Doyin tell it all

#BNxBBNaija7: Doyin reveals why she's referred to as the house therapist

Watch this Fun Episode of '10 Questions With…' #BBNaija's Chomzy

Tiwa Savage shares her Skincare & Day-to-Night Makeup Routine | Watch

#BNxBBNaija7: Dotun tells us about his time in the house & future plans in this episode of "10 Questions With…"

Cross-dressing, a Lifestyle or Hustle? James Brown tells it as it is in this episode of "The Frankly Speaking Podcast"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Relationships

Blessing & Stan Nze Share Highlights of their First Wedding Anniversary in New Vlog

The housemates had an amazing time as they partied in amazing outfits.

Right after the end of their task, the housemates got a call from Biggie to get ready for the Saturday Night Party. Though the Housemates had mixed feelings about the task they just completed, the announcement of the arrival of their party outfits quickly put them in a jolly mood.

The Housemates quickly prepared and then eventually went into the party room. Of course, there was the usual rocking and liquor flowed freely.

Looking fly was no option as the housemates looked dashing as they partied to great tunes from the DJ.

See highlights from the Saturday Night Party below:

Watch the video below:

