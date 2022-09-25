Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7: Groovy, Sheggz & Hermes take a Bow from the Show
It is the penultimate live show for the Big Brother Naija Level Up season and tears of joy and sadness flow as the housemates say goodbye to Groovy, Sheggz, and Hermes.
The finalists are; Chichi, Daniella, Phyna, Bella, Adekunle, Bryann, Chizzy and Rachel.
As usual, here is a rundown of how that went down:
When asked about his different personalities in the former and present houses, Bryann says the environment is changing and he's simply adjusting to it. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
The first housemate to leave the house tonight is…
Groovy!
This coverage is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLush #BBNaijaxLushHair
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
"Jesus, Jesus"
Phyna looks heartbroken. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Chizzy on his little quarrel with Phyna.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/qgCGRPzGcY
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Groovy says his relationship with Phyna is genuine. This ship may just sail outside the house. Fingers crossed🤞#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Wondering if there’ll be a Groophy outside the house? Watch Groovy talk about his relationship with Phyna.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/oxmuVQzCrf
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
"I stand with myself, I can't do anything until I leave this place."
Daniella when asked about her relationship with Khalid, Dotun and Adekunle.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Sheggz is the next housemate to be evicted tonight.
This coverage is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria
#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLush #BBNaijaxLushHair
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Heartbreaks ear and dear.
At this point, Biggie has to compensate us, viewers. Our hearts can't take this.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/gYxKtxgh27
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Sheggz is feeling blessed right now. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
The moment Sheggz left the Big Brother Naija Level Up House.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/jKoZwVTUW2
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Sheggz on his relationship with Bella.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/iOicvqT8lb
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
So what’s next for Sheggz outside the house? Press play!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/tyyh5rqlWS
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
The third housemate to leave the Big Brother House tonight is…
Hermes!
This coverage is brought to you by @lushhairnigeria
#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BNBBNLush #BBNaijaxLushHair
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Hermes brought his energy to the stage.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
"There are lots of conversations that have to be had"
Hermes on his relationship with Allysyn. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
Hermes on his relationship with Allysyn and what’s next after the house.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/kaKvNzGTJF
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
"Look around, you guys are finalists, you should be proud of yourselves."
Ebuka with the parting words, as usual. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
See how y'all voted this week. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/eR5F7vL0mt
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022
What some of the housemates won this week.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/BNrv6yJfde
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 25, 2022