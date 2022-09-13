Uzoamaka Onuoha, Daniel K. Daniel & Chinyere Wilfred to star in the Showmax original “Diiche”

Showmax is getting ready to premiere “Diiche,” a crime thriller produced by James Omokwe’s production company, Feemo Vision, on September 29.

The 6-part psychological thriller, directed by James Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, and Ifeoma Chukwuego, follows the life of an A-list actress, who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé. She takes it upon herself and races against the clock to find out who killed her fiancé and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye, and a backstory from almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, reveals the tussle between good and evil.

Uzoamaka Onuoha plays Odiiche (‘Diiche’ for short), an emotionally unavailable diva with a history of failed relationships.

Nnamdi, Diiche’s cunning, calculative, and manipulative fiancé whose death sets off her emotional rollercoaster, is played by Daniel K. Daniel. Kesaandu, Diiche’s mother, is played by Nollywood veteran Chinyere Wilfred, a religious fanatic with an overbearing and controlling personality who attempts to defy fate.

Inspector Samuel Kazeem, played by Frank Konwea, is one of the detectives assigned to the case in search of Nnamdi’s killer, along with his overzealous recruit, Inspector Ijeoma Anene, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

It series also stars Efa Iwara, Kalu Ikeagwu and Gloria Anozie-Young.

Watch the trailer below: