Burna Boy teaches Jimmy Fallon how to do the Afro Moonwalk + Performs “Last Last” on “The Tonight Show”

BN TV

Published

3 seconds ago

 on


Grammy-winning music star Burna Boy was the musical guest on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The artist first sat down for a chat with host Jimmy Fallon. He talked about working with Ed Sheeran and the origin of the name Burna Boy. He also made fun of Fallon’s way of saying “Last Last” and tried to show him how to do his signature moon-walk dance.

Watch it below:

Later, he takes the stage to perform “Last Last,” a song from “Love, Damini” album.

