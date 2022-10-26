Connect with us

Need Halloween Costume Ideas? Look at these 10 from Nollywood

Here’s Another Sneak Peek at Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

Watch Episodes 2 & 3 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Game On”

Phyna talks Fame, Winning the BBNaija Level Up show & Future Projects | Watch

Bella talks about her time in the BBNaija house, upcoming project & the love for her family | Watch

Lupita Nyong'o is Effortlessly Gorgeous on The Hollywood Reporter's Latest Cover

Adenike Adebayo Is Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With “Ch3mistry” | Meet The Cast

Watch the Official Trailer Of "4:4:44" starring Richard Mofe-Damijo & Nse Ikpe-Etim

"Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman" is Heading to the Big Screen!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

There are a lot of Halloween parties this weekend, and we don’t want you to show up dressed as a character from “Squid Game,” “Maleficient,” or “Money Heist“.

We know coming up with iconic Halloween costumes during this spooky season is more difficult than it appears. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered so you don’t go blank: we’re looking to Nollywood to relive some iconic characters, all of which are worth recreating.

Whether you’re looking for serious, sexy, or in-between ideas, Nollywood has some of the best costumes to draw inspiration from. They will make you talk of the party with an instantly recognisable costume (and isn’t that the goal?).

If you want to recreate something glam, you should consider Queen Mother’s costume in “Nneka the Pretty Serpent.” Lady Uduak’s outfits (“Blood Sisters“).

Below are 10 Halloween costume ideas inspired by some Nollywood characters:

Saro in “Anikulapo”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Lefty, Chummy Choko, Busty and Nikky in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

 Alhaja Eniola Salami in “King of Boys: The Return of the King”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sola Sobowale (@solasobowale)

Bisola Aiyeola’s Character in “Ile Owo (House of Money)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TheStylePundit (@stylepundit)

Iya Barakat in “Teropi Secxxion”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

Mr Jiminus, Papa Solo and Mr Pius in “Papa Benji”

Lady Uduak Ademola in “Blood Sisters”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

Queen Mother in the remake of “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

Agesinkole in “King of Thieves (Ògúndábède)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Femi Adebayo (@femiadebayosalami)

Amina in “Amina”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ameh lucy (@lucyamehlucious)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ameh lucy (@lucyamehlucious)

