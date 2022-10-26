Need Halloween Costume Ideas? Look at these 10 from Nollywood

There are a lot of Halloween parties this weekend, and we don’t want you to show up dressed as a character from “Squid Game,” “Maleficient,” or “Money Heist“.

We know coming up with iconic Halloween costumes during this spooky season is more difficult than it appears. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered so you don’t go blank: we’re looking to Nollywood to relive some iconic characters, all of which are worth recreating.

Whether you’re looking for serious, sexy, or in-between ideas, Nollywood has some of the best costumes to draw inspiration from. They will make you talk of the party with an instantly recognisable costume (and isn’t that the goal?).

If you want to recreate something glam, you should consider Queen Mother’s costume in “Nneka the Pretty Serpent.” Lady Uduak’s outfits (“Blood Sisters“).

Below are 10 Halloween costume ideas inspired by some Nollywood characters:

Saro in “Anikulapo”

Lefty, Chummy Choko, Busty and Nikky in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Alhaja Eniola Salami in “King of Boys: The Return of the King”

Bisola Aiyeola’s Character in “Ile Owo (House of Money)”

Iya Barakat in “Teropi Secxxion”

Mr Jiminus, Papa Solo and Mr Pius in “Papa Benji”

Lady Uduak Ademola in “Blood Sisters”

Queen Mother in the remake of “Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

Agesinkole in “King of Thieves (Ògúndábède)”

Amina in “Amina”

