Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong & BamBam Star in New Short Film "37 To Go" | Watch on BN TV

BN TV Music Scoop

Don Jazzy Is The Latest Guest On Chinasa Anukam’s "Is This Seat Taken?”

BN TV Scoop

Blessing & Stan Nze Are Keeping It Real in this Q&A Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

This #BBNaija Interview with Bryann is Just Pure Vibes | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Rachel is Ready to Create Magic… Catch Her #BBNaija Interview on BN TV

BN TV Music Scoop

Ruger talks to Susan Pwajok about His Life as a Musician on "Surviving Lagos Podcast" Episode 4

BN TV Music

Vector & Wande Coal drop Music Video for "Mama Maradona"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sola Sobowale Breaks Down Her Role as Awarun in "Anikulapo" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 12 - The Valentine's Day Gift - of Neptune3’s “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Ndani TV premieres Season 2 of “Game On”| Watch Episode 1 'As We Proceed'

BN TV

Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong & BamBam Star in New Short Film “37 To Go” | Watch on BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

37 To Go,” a short movie produced and directed by Lota Chukwu, has just made its debut on YouTube.

The short film, which features Lota, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), tells the story of Dozie and Didie, a young, happily married couple, who are unaware of how much the coronavirus will change the world outside, and their world within. As the world outside is forced to stand still due to the lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, their lives gradually spiral out of control and they’re forced to face their deepest fears as a couple.

Will they survive till the end of the lockdown still together, or will they be torn apart forever.?

Find out in the short film below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

So What If We Became Governors for a Week?

Elohor Oderowho: How to Improve your Emotional Well-Being

Before You Chase that Bag, Have you Put in the Work?

We Should Pay Better Attention to Animal Cruelty in Nigeria

Here’s How We Can Help People Affected by Floods in Nigeria
css.php