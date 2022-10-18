Lota Chukwu, Daniel Etim Effiong & BamBam Star in New Short Film “37 To Go” | Watch on BN TV

“37 To Go,” a short movie produced and directed by Lota Chukwu, has just made its debut on YouTube.

The short film, which features Lota, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam), tells the story of Dozie and Didie, a young, happily married couple, who are unaware of how much the coronavirus will change the world outside, and their world within. As the world outside is forced to stand still due to the lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, their lives gradually spiral out of control and they’re forced to face their deepest fears as a couple.

Will they survive till the end of the lockdown still together, or will they be torn apart forever.?

Find out in the short film below: