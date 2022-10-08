Cheating in Marriage: A Deal Breaker? – Watch Toke Makinwa & Toolz in New Episode of “Toke Moments”

Toke Makinwa is back with a new episode of ‘Toke Moments‘ and joining her on the show is a foremost broadcaster and radio personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru as they talk about cheating in marriage and Toke opens up on the reason behind her book ‘On Becoming: “a Must-tell“.

The duo left us with a gem, “Never lose who you are in any situation.” This episode is definitely worth the watch.

Watch the video below: