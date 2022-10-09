Lota Chukwu, Blossom Chukwujekwu & Ibrahim Suleiman star in New Short Film “840 Days” | Watch

Hey, BNERs as usual we’ve got a new short film for you titled “840 DAYS” starring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Lota Chuckwu, and Ibrahim Suleiman.

“840 DAYS” produced by Blessing Nze and directed by Isioma Osaje is a beautiful and thought-provoking short film inspired by a romantic story about love and the decisions we make. This love story emphasizes the importance of communication in every relationship.

Watch the film below: