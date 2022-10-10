WATCH: Daniel K Daniel talks Making a Comeback With his Role as Nnamdi Nwokeji in “Diiche”

Daniel K Daniel took a break from Nollywood until the role of Nnamdi came calling. For the AMVCA award-winning actor, Showmax‘s first psychological thriller, Diiche, was the perfect project for him to stage a comeback.

The actor shared his thoughts on the character he plays – Nnamdi Nwokeji, the cunning, calculative and manipulative fiancé of Diiche, whose death sets off her emotional rollercoaster and an avalanche of events.

“I knew I wanted to be a part of it. The script is everything. The script is the driving force. For me, the script was awesome, and I loved it. It’s a page-turner that the audience will feel when watching the movie. They will want more of it,” the actor says, of his reaction the first time he read the script.

“You can’t say this is one genre of movie, which is also fascinating about it. It’s a lot of genres mixed up in one, so you can call it a crime thriller. There’s a lot of romance in it as well. So you can call it a romantic crime thriller. There’s a lot of action, car chases and stuff like that. So it’s very, very interesting,” he added.

On what viewers should expect from Diiche the series, the movie star said: “Well, I already told you the script is explosive, and that’s the first ingredient. The next ingredient will be the directors. In this case, we had four. And then you take the actors, these very, very nice, talented actors, to throw it into the mix. So you take these four outstanding directors and the actors we have in this series and put it together, and it will make for an explosive film. I can’t even wait to watch it myself. I know I’m in it, I know the story, but I really want to see what it looks like. I mean the finished product with sound and edits.”

Watch the interview here: