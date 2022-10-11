Connect with us

Bisola Aiyeola, Adesua Etomi-Wellington & Bimbo Ademoye Hint at “Sugar Rush 2”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

There could be a “Sugar Rush” sequel on the way.

Bisola Aiyeola, a leading actress in the Jade Osiberu-produced Nollywood movie, hinted at a sequel in a recent post on Instagram. The video showed her hanging out with Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Bimbo Ademoye, who play her sisters in the movie.

She posted the video with the caption, “When the sugar sisters reunite, you know Issa problem. SUGAR RUSH 2 incoming !!! @jadeosiberu. Love my sisters to pieces @iambisola @adesuaetomi.”

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

“Sugar Rush” chronicles the life of the Sugar Sisters, who unearth a whopping $800,000 and are pursued by the financial crimes commission and the alleged owners of the money. They must now band together with surprising friends in a race against the clock to put things right.

It stars Bisola Aiyeola, Bimbo Ademoye, and Adesua Etomi Wellington, as well as Banky W, Omoni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Tobi Bakare, Nkem Owoh, Adedimeji Lateef, Zack Orji, Mawuli Gavor, and Williams Uchemba.

Related Topics:

