Connect with us

Music

New Music: N.I.O feat. Emiola - The Way

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold Looks So Good on Gaffer’s Latest Cover

Music

New Video: Dice Ailes feat. Tiwa Savage - Hold Me

Music

New Music: Orezi - No Advise Me

Music

Olamide Signs New Artist Senth to YBNL Records | Listen to His New Track "Dagger"

Music

New Music: Teni feat. Mayorkun & Costa Titch - Maitama

Events Music News Promotions

Hello Lagos! Hotel Smirnoff Opens This Weekend & Here's What to Expect

Music Scoop

Highlights from Wizkid's Concert at the Madison Square Garden

Events Music News Promotions

'Kizz Daniel Live In Lagos' Concert This December | Here's All You Need to Know

Music Scoop

Asake, BNXN, Juls, Gyakie... Meet the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023

Music

New Music: N.I.O feat. Emiola – The Way

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Budding young producer and artist, N.I.O returns to the music scene after a break with the new single “The Way.”

The track, which was self-produced by N.I.O, features Emiola, and its N.I.O’s 2022 debut single, an official follow-up to their previous collaborative effort, “Saving Grace,” released in 2021.

According to N.I.O., he has described the new song as a groovy tune characterised by high-pitched chants and choral arrangements, further calling his sound “the sound from Africa to the world.”

‘The Way’ is out now and available on all platforms.

Listen to it here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

What to Do When you Have Extremely Playful Friends Who Don’t know When to Stop

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: How to Build Wealth With Land Flipping

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here’s a List of Albums That Made Our 2022

Yetty Williams: How to Teach Children Self-Awareness in this Digital Age
css.php