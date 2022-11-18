New Music: N.I.O feat. Emiola – The Way

Budding young producer and artist, N.I.O returns to the music scene after a break with the new single “The Way.”

The track, which was self-produced by N.I.O, features Emiola, and its N.I.O’s 2022 debut single, an official follow-up to their previous collaborative effort, “Saving Grace,” released in 2021.

According to N.I.O., he has described the new song as a groovy tune characterised by high-pitched chants and choral arrangements, further calling his sound “the sound from Africa to the world.”

‘The Way’ is out now and available on all platforms.

Listen to it here.