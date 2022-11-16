Afrobeats has grown significantly over the years, with Nigerian artists at the forefront of it. From winning the Grammys to topping billboard charts, Nigerian musicians keep giving us good music back-to-back; inventing sounds and songs that will pull the world’s focus towards Afrobeats.

This year, it’s giving and raining albums. While there are EPs from artists like BNXN, Barry Jay, Magixx, Young John and others, we are setting our focus on albums from the likes of Seyi Vibez, Obangjayar, T Dollar, to the industry giants like Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asa and Fireboy DML, and then debut albums from Rema, Bella Shmurda, Omah Lay and others.

If you’ve been sleeping on these bangers, this is the perfect time to refresh your ears and create new playlists. Here is a list of albums released this year, in no particular order:

V – Asa

In V, Asa came different, giving us a special sound and lyrics we weren’t used to. V speaks one thing: Asa is evolving.

Catch Me If You Can – Adekunle Gold

Catch AG Baby if you can. Like every artist, Adekunle Gold is setting a pace for himself. When you hear Adekunle Gold, you would know it is definitely him. In Catch Me If You Can, he leaves with a thing, his trademark.

To Be Honest – Simi

Simi isn’t scared to bare it all and she went in hard in TBH. Simi is that artist who never runs out of lines and melodies. With TBH, she’s asserting her presence over again.

B A H D – Falz

Falz is one of Nigeria’s finest rappers. With B A H D, Falz shows us how bad he is as a singer too. He gave us a new Falz and, no, he cannot be boxed.

Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake

With Asake, there is no introduction needed. This year, Mr Money came in with the vibe and stamp. He made his presence known and has his name imprinted in our hearts.

Young Preacher – Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez continues his advice against love; he seems to want the yolk of love to be finally broken. As if Sex Over Love wasn’t enough, he came with another: Young Preacher.

Teslim: The Energy Still Lives in Me – Vector

Vector made a comeback back with a different sound and special features in this album. He showed us this rap game is still in his hands, and that the juice will forever be there.

God’s Timing Is The Best – Naira Marley

Unlike the singles and EP Naira Marley has been serving since he broke out many years back, this year, he decided to bless us with God’s Timing Is The Best, released on the 30th of May. Naira Marley is definitely who he says he is.

Playboy – Fireboy DML

Fireboy is an exceptional artist. No Nigerian artist ever had his kind of audacity: to drop two to three songs at the emergence of his career and follow them up with an album with zero features. Goosebumps. Fireboy DML is now a global artist and with Playboy, he shares what moment he is in his life.

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

Omah Lay’s voice is like a lullaby that helps you sleep better at night. In Boy Alone, Omah Lay bares his emotions and shares his stories with us.

Hypertension – Bella Shmurda

Fineboy Bella had “tensioned” us twice in his EPs. But he’s not satisfied with those; he wants to press our necks. Hypertension is that album. IT. IS. THAT. ALBUM.

Theta – Brymo

Brymo’s albums mirror moments and eras. Continually, his last always feels like the end but no, once he drops another, it feels as though there is a place he stores his creativity and songs and then selects the one for the year. Brymo gave us Theta this year, and we’re patiently anticipating the next.

19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) – Arya Starr

Whatever age Arya Starr continues to emerge into, she will forever be dangerous. You’ve got to fear her. Arya thought, don’t you all feel how dangerous I am enough? Okay, here’s a deluxe. You will understand how dangerous I am.

Rave & Roses – Rema

Anger and flowers. Dangerous and cheerful. In an album, Rema shares the stories of Devine and Rema. It’s a contrasting thing to do, but Rema is that artist. He said, calm down, it’s all about time and affection. Rave and Roses, y’all.

Horoscopes – Basketmouth

As a trademark, Basketmouth brings artists of different genres into a body of work to show how unifying sounds are, despite being different. His previous album was a testament to that. Horoscopes continues the message.

Some Nights I Dream of Doors – Obangjayar

There are artists and there is that artist, Obangjayar is the latter. An uncompromising one. An artist that stamps his feet. An artist that says, “this is the sound I feel safe in, it is the sound I will give you. It is the sound you will listen to.” Obangjayar made his point throughout this album. He’s surely an exceptionally creative artist with a disruptive yet electric sound.

Sad Romance – Ckay

Ckay’s Sad Romance grows on you until you can’t get enough of it. After breaking out internationally, Ckay felt it is time for the world to hear him whole. Although we’ve been listening to his previous projects, Sad Romance is the perfect album to introduce himself to the world.

Born 2 Shine – T Dollar

An artist is an artist, whether emerging or not. What do they say about speaking something into existence? T Dollar wants to shine; he made us know that with this album. And shine he will!

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Is there an African artist with an undefined other than Burna Boy? Since African Giant, Odogwu has made it a trademark that any album he releases will definitely have a shot at the Grammys. Why? Every album will be outstanding. Love, Damini is a birthday gift to himself, as he claims, but it is a gift to the world.

More Love, Less Ego – Wizkid

After making an emphatic declaration of who he is with Made in Lagos, Big Wiz shows what he actually embodies which is pure love. With MLLE, Wizkid continues his gospel, in a more refined and melodious way.

Billion Dollar Baby – Seyi Vibes

The streets must eat, and that is what Seyi Vibez is fighting for. He has studied the industry, learnt from the street hit makers and brought himself out with Billion Dollar Baby. The street is still in charge.

Show Dem Camp – Palm Wine Music 3

Whatever Show Dem Camp call themselves, they are what they are. This is an album you don’t listen to while running. It is an album you listen to while at ease because you need to feel it in your bones.

The Guy – M.I

What better is there to inform the world that you’re changing your name and releasing an album? Exactly M.I’s way. M.I is truly the guy! Don’t take our word for it, listen to the album.

Kizz Daniel has announced a forthcoming project, Rich Till I Die, that will be out in December. Would it be another EP or another full-length album? December is here soon, we’ll find out. Like Kizz Daniel, there are other artists whose projects are still forthcoming. Till then, let’s feast on these.

Have we missed any album on our list? Go ahead, let us know.