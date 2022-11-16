Asake, BNXN, Juls, Gyakie... Meet the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023

YouTube has announced the 40 black artists, songwriters, and producers across the world who were inducted into the 2023 cohort of its Black Voices Fund.

Nigeria’s Asake and BNXN, Ghana’s Gyakie, Kenya’s Ukweli, South Africa’s Kamo Mphela and MashBeatz, and British-Ghanaian DJ and producer Juls made the list. The YouTube Black Voices Fund, which was introduced in 2020, is a multi-year, global commitment by the company to prioritise and support Black creators and artists on its platform, as well as create and acquire new YouTube Original programmes that are centred on racial justice and Black experiences.

YouTube will work closely with the class of 2023 in the coming months to help them develop their channels on the platform. These musicians will also have the opportunity to participate in bespoke training, workshops, and networking programs.

Other artists who made it to the list are Carla Marie, Hitkidd, Jozzy, Karen Francis, MIKE, Tempest, and TOBi, to name a few.

See the full list here.