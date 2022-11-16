Connect with us

Asake, BNXN, Juls, Gyakie... Meet the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here's a List of Albums Released This Year 

Adesua Etomi-Wellington ‘Susu’ Releases New EP "Sue Me"

Ruger drops Two New Singles "Red Flags" & "Asiwaju" | Listen

Tems & Burna Boy Score Grammy Nominations!

"He’s into luxury because he deserves it" - Wizkid's Stylist Karen Binns on His Taste & Style

Burna Boy Wins Best African Act at 2022 MTV EMAs

oraimo announces Exciting Partnership with Burna Boy & brings more attention to HavyBass Technology

Tiwa Savage is Making a Case for Sexual Freedom in "Loaded"

Dr Dolor & Singah Celebrate Victory With New Single "Winner"

Asake, BNXN, Juls, Gyakie… Meet the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023

Published

50 mins ago

 on

YouTube has announced the 40 black artists, songwriters, and producers across the world who were inducted into the 2023 cohort of its Black Voices Fund.

Nigeria’s Asake and BNXN, Ghana’s Gyakie, Kenya’s Ukweli, South Africa’s Kamo Mphela and MashBeatz, and British-Ghanaian DJ and producer Juls made the list. The YouTube Black Voices Fund, which was introduced in 2020, is a multi-year, global commitment by the company to prioritise and support Black creators and artists on its platform, as well as create and acquire new YouTube Original programmes that are centred on racial justice and Black experiences.

YouTube will work closely with the class of 2023 in the coming months to help them develop their channels on the platform. These musicians will also have the opportunity to participate in bespoke training, workshops, and networking programs.

Other artists who made it to the list are Carla Marie, Hitkidd, Jozzy, Karen Francis, MIKE, Tempest, and TOBi, to name a few.

See the full list here.

From Falz to Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Asake & Others – Here’s a List of Albums Released This Year 

Yetty Williams: How to Teach Children Self-Awareness in this Digital Age

Funmto Ogunbanwo Talks to Us About Her Mental Health Advocacy & Founding Ibi Ayo

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Mfonobong Inyang: Dogmatism is A Major Problem in Nigerian Politics
