BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

2022 has been a great year. Although, it isn’t over yet. I’m still ready to bask in the goodies the remaining days of the year have to offer. The year started quite normal, although filled with remorseful feelings of not having my favourite person here with me to see the new year. Death sha.

As the year went on, ASUU and FG decided to play a trick on we Nigerian students. The strike started with just a lecture free day, then to be a lecture free week, the 2 weeks of warning strike and boom, we spent close to 8 months at home. It was really draining. I didn’t know know the strike will end up hindering me from doing anything concrete. At first, I started teaching. Then I got bored. I moved on to natural hair styling, I wasn’t getting what I wanted. I delved into Canva designing but I wanted more. I decided to try my hands on engineering. I became a phone repairer and I kept enduring. When the strike was finally called off, I was so excited about leaving the place.