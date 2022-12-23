Connect with us

Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She's Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

Features

See Brittle Paper's 100 Notable African Books of 2022

Features

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Features

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

Features

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset

Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Tested Benita but Las Las, She Run Am!

Features

Dennis Isong: The Six Types of Certificate of Occupancy You Should Know About

Career Features

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle December 2022 Edition

Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Electioneering and Violations of Human Rights in Nigeria

Features

#BN2022Epilogues: E is Sure 2023 Would be the Year She'd Live Life & Enjoy The Ride

Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

Published

8 hours ago

 on

2022 has been a great year. Although, it isn’t over yet. I’m still ready to bask in the goodies the remaining days of the year have to offer. The year started quite normal, although filled with remorseful feelings of not having my favourite person here with me to see the new year. Death sha.

As the year went on, ASUU and FG decided to play a trick on we Nigerian students. The strike started with just a lecture free day, then to be a lecture free week, the 2 weeks of warning strike and boom, we spent close to 8 months at home. It was really draining. I didn’t know know the strike will end up hindering me from doing anything concrete. At first, I started teaching. Then I got bored. I moved on to natural hair styling, I wasn’t getting what I wanted. I delved into Canva designing but I wanted more. I decided to try my hands on engineering. I became a phone repairer and I kept enduring. When the strike was finally called off, I was so excited about leaving the place.

Schools resumed. I travelled back to school and seeing my friends and course mates brought memories. It felt so awesome because we started sharing all we did and how managed ourselves throughout the strike. School’s resumption seemed like an escape route, until the back to back classes started and every week, it seemed like life is being drained out of me.
Related Topics:

Telling stories that matter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Drained Eniola But She’s Ready to Bask in the Goodies of the Remaining Days

See Brittle Paper’s 100 Notable African Books of 2022

#BN2022Epilogues: For Oluwadamilola Fisayo, 2022 Had Many Chapters of Beautiful and Challenging Moments

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Why You Should Keep a Kudos File

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Videos, Frank iTom is Building a Happy World & Shaping Social Mindset
css.php