The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2022 With These Sweet & Stylish Holiday Photos

Tis’ the season for Christmas slay, and our fave celebrities are giving us just that.

Your favorites chose to ring in the holidays with their loved ones in holiday cards, magnificent trees decked with cool decos, matching PJs and Santa hats. We’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out. Check on it!

The Leonards

Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba)

The Okojies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Odi Okojie (@princeodiokojie)

The Nzes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blessing Nze (@blessingjessicaobasi)

The Obi-Uchendus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Chinwo Blessed (@mercychinwo)

The Adeoyes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)

The Okoyes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jude Engees Okoye (@judeengees)

The Snatchas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nikki Laoye (@nikkilaoye)

The Ugbomas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KrisAsimonye (@krisasimonye)

The Akandes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

The Ninalowos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

The Yobos

The Iyiegbus

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OBI IYIEGBU (@obi_cubana)

The Uchembas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Williams Uchemba (@williamsuchemba)

