Connect with us

BN TV Music

Osi Suave has a new show “The Sauce With Osi” | Watch episodes 1 & 2

BN TV Living

Ify’s Kitchen Has a Mouth Watering Recipe for Your Holiday Menu

BN TV Music

Watch Tomi Thomas' Rockstar Performance of "Hurricane" from "The Hopeless Romantic" EP

BN TV Music

“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” - Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV

Angel & Umoh Uduak talk about the Heartbreaking Story of Ini-Ubong Umoren & Dealing with Grief on "Of Blood, Bone and Water"

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living Movies & TV Music

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

BN TV Music

Burna Boy tells the story of pollution, flood & negligence in new documentary-style visuals for "Whiskey"

BN TV

Osi Suave has a new show “The Sauce With Osi” | Watch episodes 1 & 2

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Osi Suave has a new show and it’s titled “The Sauce With Osi.”

Osi Suave discusses the business of music, love, family and acting with iLLBLISS in the engaging and insightful first episode.

In the second episode, he speaks with his friend, Toke Makinwa about the entertainment industry, their friendship, how she deals with criticism, how she handles controversies and the importance of hard work.

Watch episodes 1 and 2 below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Important Career Lessons I Gleaned from 2022

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World
css.php