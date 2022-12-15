Osi Suave has a new show “The Sauce With Osi” | Watch episodes 1 & 2

Osi Suave has a new show and it’s titled “The Sauce With Osi.”

Osi Suave discusses the business of music, love, family and acting with iLLBLISS in the engaging and insightful first episode.

In the second episode, he speaks with his friend, Toke Makinwa about the entertainment industry, their friendship, how she deals with criticism, how she handles controversies and the importance of hard work.

Watch episodes 1 and 2 below: