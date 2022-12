Food and lifestyle content creator, Sisi Yemmie has shared in a new vlog a homemade cough syrup for harmattan.

This timely intervention by Sisi Yemmie is important for the moment you feel that tickle or itch in your throat.

What you need;

1/4 Cup of Honey

1 and 1/2 tablespoon Lemon juice

1 Cinnamon stick

2-3 tablespoons of warm water (ps. honey is only for children above 2 years old)

Watch: