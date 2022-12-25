Angel discusses Body Dysmorphia & Insecurities with Teefah and Mona on “Of Blood, Bone and Water”

In the season finale of “Of Blood, Bones, and Water,” Angel Smith and her guests, Teefah and Monas, discuss societal issues such as body shaming, perfection, body dysmorphia, fat shaming, and the insecurities that people, particularly women, face as a result of societal standards.

This deeply insightful episode titled “Is 8 Really Perfect?” educates and puts a lot of things into perspective.

Watch: