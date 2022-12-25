Connect with us

Angel discusses Body Dysmorphia & Insecurities with Teefah and Mona on "Of Blood, Bone and Water"

Sisi Yemmie’s Homemade Cough Syrup Recipe is Perfect for the Harmattan Season

Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe Had So Much Fun Working on Netflix's "Far From Home"

BBNaija’s Phyna & Groovy team up in this episode of the “Ndani TGIF Show”

Exclusive Interview with "Far From Home" Stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Bolanle Ninalowo & Mike Afolarin | Watch

Mercy Johnson Okojie & Real Warri Pikin make lafun and groundnut soup in episode 5 of “Mercy’s Menu”

A must-try pepper beef stew & plantain recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

"Tinsel" is Celebrating its 3500th Episode with the Documentary "Through The Decades: A Tinsel Story" | Watch the Trailer

Here’s an easy recipe from Sisi Yemmie on how to make Nigerian-style vegetable spring rolls

Lojay's live performance of "Monalisa" & "Leader" on "That Grape Juice" is so good

In the season finale of “Of Blood, Bones, and Water,” Angel Smith and her guests, Teefah and Monas, discuss societal issues such as body shaming, perfection, body dysmorphia, fat shaming, and the insecurities that people, particularly women, face as a result of societal standards.

This deeply insightful episode titled “Is 8 Really Perfect?” educates and puts a lot of things into perspective.

Watch:

css.php