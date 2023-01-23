If You Missed Beyoncé’s Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai, Here’s What You Missed

Connect with us

Published

6 mins ago

 on

She’s back!

Beyoncé returned to the stage for what would be her first performance in a long while, and one of the main highlights of the phenomenal show was her duet with her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The adorable mom and daughter moment came when the 11-year-old Blue Ivy stepped up to perform with her mom, their Grammy Award-winning collaborative song, “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé said, “Where are all my brown skin girls? Give it up for my baby, my brown skin girl, Miss Blue Ivy Carter.” Beyoncé and Blue Ivy also choreographed together during the performance.

The famous singer put on a stunning live show of songs to celebrate the opening of Dubai’s newest and most luxurious hotel, The Atlantis Royal. Every one of her outfits ushered in a new vibe for the show. She performed songs like “Freedom,” “Spirit,” “Be Alive,” “Beautiful Liar” and “Naughty Girl.”

In attendance at the exclusive 1,500-seat show were her husband Jay-Z, parents Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, and her three children. There were other high-profile guests and business people at the event such as Chloe and Halle Bailey, Nia Long, Kendall Jenner, and Rebel Wilson.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by kjmoody (@kjmoody)

Catch the highlights of the event below:

