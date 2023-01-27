Connect with us

Pasheda Temitope talks about her money mindset & success metrics on Rediscover TV's “A Day In The Life”

Don't Miss this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

Zlatan releases official video for “Astalavista” featuring Young Jonn

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral "Beautiful Day" Video? His debut single is coming

Chidi Mokeme Has Been On Our Screens Since the 90s! See Some Of His Best Roles

Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

The Official Trailer for "A Sunday Affair" starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Koko Kalango's guests on "Colours of Life" share their stories of loss and resilience

Lagos based content creator and brand strategist, Pasheda Temitope is the latest young person to talk about her work and life on Rediscover TV series, “A Day In The Life.”

Pasheda shares her experience living in Lagos, her apartment, daily routine, her work process, the mindset she has about money, her plans for the future and lessons she’s learned so far in life.

Watch the episode below:

