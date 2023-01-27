BN TV
Pasheda Temitope talks about her money mindset & success metrics on Rediscover TV’s “A Day In The Life”
Lagos based content creator and brand strategist, Pasheda Temitope is the latest young person to talk about her work and life on Rediscover TV series, “A Day In The Life.”
Pasheda shares her experience living in Lagos, her apartment, daily routine, her work process, the mindset she has about money, her plans for the future and lessons she’s learned so far in life.
Watch the episode below: