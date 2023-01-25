Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

Ifeoma Nwobu, model and co-founder of Sendstack, is the latest young entrepreneur to feature in the new series “A Day In The Life” on “Rediscover TV.”

“A Day In The Life” is a new series that gives you a view of what young entrepreneurs in Nigeria do differently each day to get closer to achieving their goals both in their careers and personal lives.

Ifeoma shares the story of how she transitioned from being a model to being a tech founder, how she goes about each day, what it’s like to be a co-founder, how she manages money, living with family members, her personal life, what her success metric is, and lessons she’s learned from life.