Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

Chidi Mokeme Has Been On Our Screens Since the 90s! See Some Of His Best Roles

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

The Official Trailer for "A Sunday Affair" starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Koko Kalango's guests on "Colours of Life" share their stories of loss and resilience

Forgiveness, Family, Love, Hurt and Therapy - Ms DSF tells it all on #WithChude

Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai Was Beyond Spectacular | Watch

Hey Fit Fam! Check out April Laugh’s Cheat Meal Strategy

Chigurl talks newness & putting herself first on Toke Makinwa’s “Toke Moments”

Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ifeoma Nwobu, model and co-founder of Sendstack, is the latest young entrepreneur to feature in the new series “A Day In The Life” on “Rediscover TV.”

“A Day In The Life” is a new series that gives you a view of what young entrepreneurs in Nigeria do differently each day to get closer to achieving their goals both in their careers and personal lives.

Ifeoma shares the story of how she transitioned from being a model to being a tech founder, how she goes about each day, what it’s like to be a co-founder, how she manages money, living with family members, her personal life, what her success metric is, and lessons she’s learned from life.

Watch the episode below:

