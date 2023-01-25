Connect with us

Chidi Mokeme Has Been On Our Screens Since the 90s! See Some Of His Best Roles

Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Issue

The Official Trailer for "A Sunday Affair" starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

Lilian Afegbai and Taymesan had a lot to talk about in this episode of "Tea With Tay"

Koko Kalango's guests on "Colours of Life" share their stories of loss and resilience

Forgiveness, Family, Love, Hurt and Therapy - Ms DSF tells it all on #WithChude

Beyoncé's Performance at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai Was Beyond Spectacular | Watch

Hey Fit Fam! Check out April Laugh's Cheat Meal Strategy

Chigurl talks newness & putting herself first on Toke Makinwa's "Toke Moments"

Chidi Mokeme Has Been On Our Screens Since the 90s! See Some Of His Best Roles

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Chidi Mokeme

Chidi Mokeme has been trending for his amazing performance in “Shanty Town” as the lead character, Scar.

His first major roles were in Nollywood dramas in the early 90s. His film credits include: “Desperadoes“, “First Lady“, “Promise Me Forever,” “Armageddon King“, “Crisis In Marriage“,  “Crime Planner,” “Back Drop,” “Hitch“, and so many more.

He acted the role of Monday Osunbor in the crime thriller “Anini.” In 2014, he was in a film titled “Raging Passion.” In Izu Ojukwu‘s historical fiction film “’76,” he played the antagonist, Major Gomos. He also appeared in Kayode Kasum‘s drama The Therapist,” which was released in 2021.

Well, we thought to remind you of some of his best features so far.

Swipe left!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

