Rediscover TV Takes Us Through A Day In The Life of Music Star Lady Donli | Watch



Rediscover TV’s “A Day In The Life” series gives a front row view of what young Nigerians do uniquely each day to get closer to achieving their career and personal goals.

Afrobeat and Alternative Jazz singer, Zainab Elizabeth Donli, popularly known as Lady Donli is the guest feature on this episode of “A Day In The Life.”

Lady Donli details her experiences growing up, moving to Lagos, being part of Nigeria’s Alté music scene, her daily routine, vocal training and band rehearsals.

Watch the episode below: