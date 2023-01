In this episode of Mercy’s Menu, host, Mercy Johnson Okojie is joined by businesswoman and lifestyle influencer, Nwanneka Nkumah.

As they prepare a lovely meal of “Mandazi with Chocolate Dip,” the duo discuss family, motherhood, Nwanneka’s hair business, her followers, influencing, women’s empowerment, her current projects, and much more.

Watch the interview below: