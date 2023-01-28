The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

27 years after the release of the timeless Nigerian movie classic Domitilla, a teaser for retelling of the original story titled “The Domitilla: The Reboot” is out. The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the dangerous world of sex workers where things can unexpectedly go awry.

Nigerian filmmaker Zeb Ejiro is retelling the original story. A collaboration between Zeb Productions, FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe is responsible for bringing the thrilling movie to our screens.

“Domitilla: The Reboot” features a star cast of Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

The movie is set to be released in April, 2023.

Watch the teaser below: