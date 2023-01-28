Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

BN TV Music

Chike shares beautiful visuals for “On The Moon”

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Living

Pasheda Temitope talks about her money mindset & success metrics on Rediscover TV's “A Day In The Life”

BN TV Music

Zlatan releases official video for “Astalavista” featuring Young Jonn

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Remember Rushawn Ewears from the Viral "Beautiful Day" Video? His debut single is coming

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chidi Mokeme Has Been On Our Screens Since the 90s! See Some Of His Best Roles

BN TV Career

Ifeoma Nwobu takes us through a day in her life as a tech founder | Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

Magixx covers Taylor Live Magazine’s Latest Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Official Trailer for "A Sunday Affair" starring Nse Ikpe Etim, Dakore Egbuson Akande & Oris Erhuero is Here!

BN TV

The Teaser for “Domitilla: The Reboot” Is Here | Watch

Published

7 hours ago

 on

27 years after the release of the timeless Nigerian movie classic Domitilla, a teaser for retelling of the original story titled “The Domitilla: The Reboot” is out. The teaser gives viewers a glimpse of the dangerous world of sex workers where things can unexpectedly go awry.

Nigerian filmmaker Zeb Ejiro is retelling the original story. A collaboration between Zeb Productions, FilmOne Entertainment and Kayode Kasum’s FilmTrybe is responsible for bringing the thrilling movie to our screens.

“Domitilla: The Reboot” features a star cast of Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

The movie is set to be released in April, 2023.

Watch the teaser below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FilmOne Entertainment (@filmoneng)

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

The Most Anticipated African Books of 2023

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang’s “Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation” at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

Chika Unigwe Gives a Breakdown of Buchi Emecheta’s Biography in a Twitter Thread

Get Inspired by These BellaNaijarians’ Ode to Their Friend on His Graduation 

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Nollywood Gets its First Dance at Sundance Via “Mami Wata”
css.php